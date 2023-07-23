The Barbenheimer buzz has lived up to the hype, and the Box Office clash was a delight. While Margot Robbie’s Barbie painted the movie theatres in pink, it was Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer that left a lifelong impression of a cinematic experience for the audiences. However, both movies in the Barbenheimer trend have touched upon the Box Office opening ever total since Avengers: Endgame decimated the competition in April of 2019. Read on to find out more about it!

Ever since the last movie of The Earth’s mightiest heroes was released, its impact on the Box Office is still there. The movie had one of the biggest openings in cinema history, and the Barbenheimer was another hype which was never witnessed before.

We Got This Covered reports how Barbie and Oppenheimer are drastically out-performing expectations, with the Margot Robbie starrer on course to dislodge The Super Mario Bros. Movie. On the other hand, Nolan’s atomic epic is tracking for a three-day tally of at least $75 million. Adding the Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 7 movie, the domestic box office is on course for its best-ever total since Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame decimated the competition in April 2019.

Marvel’s fourth Avengers movie nabbed $357 million all on its lonesome back in 2019. It makes it even more impressive how two original non-franchise (Barbie & Oppenheimer) are giving a fight as Tom Cruise starrer MI movie sprinkles for a good number at the Box Office. However, it can be assumed that the movie can take over the MCU movie’s magnum record.

With all the buzz, memes, marketing gimmicks, and hype on the internet, both movies are giving tough competition to each other. It was Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which added more to the hype as there were reports that Tom Cruise was unhappy with the Barbenheimer clashing after his movie release.

Let us know what do you think about the Barbie VS Oppenheimer trend and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

