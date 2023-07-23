After a drop on Thursday and then a slightly bigger one on Friday when 2.50 crores had come in, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One came on its own on Saturday, what with an almost 100% jump in collections. The film ended up collecting 4.50 crores* which is a very good number, especially considering there are other Hollywood movies like Oppenheimer and Barbie in the play as well.

These collections have actually come as a surprise because with the other two Hollywood movies doing so very well, it had seemed that the hype around the Tom Cruise starrer had taken a hit. Moreover, the premium IMAX screens were also fine due to which the advantage of high priced tickets had been diluted to a good extent. Very importantly, Friday coming down to just average levels had made one sceptical around the growth prospects over the weekend.

However, defying all odds, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is standing tall and has now collected 87 crores* already.

The Tom Cruise starrer will now find itself in 92-93 crores range today, which means it’s now back on track to score a century by the time it’s second week is through.

Hit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

