The year 2023 is witnessing its lucrative phase as the force of Barbie and Oppenheimer has smashed records at the worldwide box office. Speaking about the former title, the Margot Robbie starrer has surprised everyone by going beyond the $300 million milestone in just three days. On the other hand, the Cillian Murphy-led film, too, is no short of a surprise. Keep reading to know more!

Earlier, there was a fear that the latest Hollywood releases would eat up each other’s business to an extent, but that hasn’t happened at all. In fact, both biggies have immensely benefitted due to clash talks and even the social media trend of Barbenheimer. As a result, we’re already here talking about the records that have been unleashed.

As per Deadline’s report, Barbie has hit it out of the park by garnering $311 million globally, including $155 million from the domestic market. With this, the film has become the biggest domestic opener of 2023 so far by surpassing The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $146.4 million (3-day weekend). It has also raked in the highest single day of the year by beating the Mario film with its $70.8 million.

In the domestic market, Barbie has marked the biggest opening weekend for a film directed by a female director. Globally, it has grabbed the 2nd highest opening weekend for a film by a female director, standing next to Captain Marvel’s $456.6 million. For Margot Robbie, it has become her biggest opener domestically by surpassing Suicide Squad’s $133.7 million. Ryan Gosling also got his biggest-ever opening domestically by beating the previous best, Blade Runner 2049 ($32.8 million).

Director Greta Gerwig to has got her biggest domestic opener as Barbie surpassed her Little Woman’s $16.8 million. In overseas, Ryan, Margot and Greta, all three have seen their career-best opening.

Now coming to Oppenheimer, the film has surprisingly very well at the worldwide box office. Director Christopher Nolan has got his 3rd biggest opener globally as well as in the domestic market, after The Dark Knight Rises (global- $249 million, domestic- $161 million) and The Dark Knight (global- $198 million, domestic- $158 million).

It has even bagged the biggest opening weekend ever for a biopic by surpassing Bohemian Rhapsody’s $124 million. Domestically, it’s 3rd biggest opening weekend grosser for a biopic after American Sniper ($89.2 million) and Passion of the Christ ($83.8 million).

Oppenheimer has managed to score the biggest opening weekend for an R-Rated film in 2023 so far by surpassing John Wick: Chapter 4’s $73.8 million. Internationally, Nolan has got his 3rd biggest opening weekend grosser after The Dark Knight Rises ($131 million) and The Dark Knight ($94.2 million).

(Please note that several other records aren’t included in this story)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

