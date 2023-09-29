Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is continuously adding numbers with each day, making it totally unpredictable to assume the mark at which it would complete this race. The film entered its fourth week on Friday and had another phenomenal week, completing the last seven days at 52.06 crore in Hindi and pushing the grand total to 525.5 crore.

The film has managed to add another achievement to its record book as it claimed the third spot for the highest third-week-grosser in the history of Hindi Cinema.

On Thursday, Jawan added another 5.81 crore to its third-week collection and recorded a significant number to enter the list of highest-grossing week 3 in the Hindi film business.

Here is how the breakdown for Jawan’s third week looks like.

Day 16 – 7.10 Crore

Day 17 – 11.5 Crore

Day 18 – 13.9 Crore

Day 19 – 4.90 Crore

Day 20 – 4.40 Crore

Day 21 – 4.45 Crore

Day 22 – 5.81 Crore

Week 3 Total – 52.06 Crore

With this, Jawan has entered the top 5 list of the highest week three grossers in the Hindi Cinema ever. However, Shah Rukh Khan’s action masala flick has to settle behind Baahubali 2 and Gadar 2, which earned more than the Atlee film in their week three-run.

Check out the list of top 5 Hindi film businesses for week 3.

1. Baahubali 2 – 69.75 Crore

2. Gadar 2 – 63.35 Crore

3. Jawan – 52.06 Crore

4. Pathaan 46.75

5. Dangal 46.32 Crore

Jawan has entered the fourth week. The film currently stands at 584.3 crore at the Indian Box Office, including collections from all the languages, while the Hindi business stands at 525.5 crore after 22 days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more box-office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office Trivia: Not Hrithik Roshan But Rishi Kapoor Holds An Unbeatable Record Of The Most Profitable Star Kid Debut With His 1973’s Bobby, Earning 400% Profit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News