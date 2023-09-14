Known for his works like ‘Dangal’, ‘Chhichhore’, and ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ among many others, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is now all geared up and excited for the release of his next project ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’, which is a fresh and light-hearted take on modern-day struggles of the youth these days.

‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’ is a fun take on the dilemma faced by today’s youth, in standing up to the ‘rules’ laid by the society we live in, to instead follow their own path and dreams.

Standing up to society’s ‘log kya kahenge’ attitude are a group of young friends in the movie led by Ishwak Singh and Gaurav Pandey.

Talking about the film, producer and writer Nitesh Tiwari said: “‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’ was written with the intention to bring the story of every youngster in a middle-class household to screen.”

“Whether it is the grind of a corporate job or chasing your childhood love or your lifelong dream of starting something of your own, ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’ is that relatable story. We are all so excited to share this journey with viewers, and hope it inspires and entertains our audience at the same time,” Nitesh Tiwari added.

Tumse Na Ho Payega is a fresh and satirical approach to convey to the youth of India- ‘Find the courage to follow your heart and define your own success’. Bringing this story to life is an ensemble cast of Ishwak, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey, Amala Akkineni, Gurpreet Saini, Parmeet Sethi and Meghna Malik.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and directed by Abhishek Sinha, it is produced by Star Studios, RSVP, Roy Kapur Films, Earthsky Pictures Production.

It will be streaming from September 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Nitesh’s last project was ‘Bawaal’, a romantic drama film starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. He next has ‘Bas Karo Aunty’ in his kitty.

