Actor Ishwak Singh, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for his latest OTT show ‘Adhura’, has shared that he underwent a rigorous underwater training for a sequence in the web series.

The scene, which is one of the pivotal moments of the show, requires Ishwak to be dragged into the depths of a pool, creating a sense of dread and suspense.

To achieve the desired level of realism, Ishwak Singh spent over four hours in the icy-cold water. Prior to filming, the actor received specialised training and swim lessons from a seasoned expert, ensuring he was fully prepared for the demanding sequence.

Sharing his experience, Ishwak Singh expressed, “Working on ‘Adhura‘ has been an incredibly thrilling journey for me. The script is gripping, and the character I portray presents unique challenges. The underwater sequence was particularly demanding, but I was determined to give my best. I received exceptional guidance and training, which helped me execute the scene with conviction. I am excited to share this spine-chilling series with the audience.”

‘Adhura’ delves into the deepest secrets that haunt the school, and tells the story of a school reunion gone wrong. The series is available to stream on Prime Video.

