Jawan is now the highest grossing film of all time in the Hindi language. What’s really notable is that this has happened within hours of Gadar 2 wearing that crown. Just yesterday, Gadar 2 had broken the record of Pathaan (Hindi) and now Jawan (Hindi) has overtaken Gadar 2 and the lead is only going to keep increasing.

The film now stands at 525.50 crores and is now set to go past the 550 crores mark comfortably in Hindi. All of that is also because the film will gain huge mileage during this extended long weekend with a big national holiday on Monday.

The momentum is already there with Thursday earning a huge 5.81 crores which was totally unexpected, and much ahead of Wednesday numbers. Today the Shah Rukh Khan film will do really well if it can stay over the 4.50 crores mark and then growth will start coming from tomorrow.

In fact one waits to see if with some push Sunday numbers again get into double digits. That’s difficult but possible but if it happens then it would be truly phenomenal. On Monday though Jawan is bound to grow huge, which means further consolidation of its all time mega blockbuster standing.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Dunki Vs Salaar At The Indian Box Office: Mega Clash Between Shah Rukh Khan & Prabhas To Create History By Registering First Ever 200 Crore Opening Day?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News