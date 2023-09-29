Fukrey 3 Vs The Vaccine War Box Office Day 1: Fukrey Threequel & Vivek Agnihotri's Film Score A Combined Total Of 10+ Crores!

It was a reasonably good day for the box office as over 10 crores came in. Last week was quite dull at theatres for new movies after the release of The Great Indian Family and Sukhee and it was only Jawan which was keeping the box office ticking. However, yesterday things were back on track as Fukrey 3 opened well and The Vaccine War has been winning appreciation too.

Let’s talk about Fukrey 3 first. The film was touted to open in the 8-10 crores range and this is what that happened as 8.83 crores came in. This is at the mid-point of the range, and the deal was to break that 8 crores barrier, which has happened.

Ganesh Visarjan also had a role to play in relatively lower collections during the day, but that gap would be covered now in subsequent days. There is this really long weekend starting now right till the big national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti and that will ensure a bountiful for the comedy.

As for The Vaccine War, the film was expected to start around the 2 crores range, and what it has managed is fair as well, with 1.50 crores* at the box office. This may seem like a low number, but then this Vivek Agnihotri film is primarily a word-of-mouth film, and the need of the hour was for the core content to be really excellent so that there is good hype generated amongst the audience. That should now play a role in enhanced collections from today onwards, and given the kind of film that has been made with Nana Patekar in the lead, it should happen.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

