Jawan Box Office Day 23 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan is the Badshah of Bollywood and has once more proven he is the King of the box office, too. The Atlee directorial – which sees SRK in dual roles, emerged as the highest-grossing film ever after just twenty-two days in theatres. It is now only widening the gap between it and the second highest-grossing film – Gadar 2.

The Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone co-starrer – which has been making and breaking box office records ever since its release, took the title from the Sunny Deol film in less than 24 hours of it claiming it from SRK’s Pathaan. While this record is impressive, read on to know how much the action-thriller has earned today.

As per the early estimate report coming in, Atlee’s Jawan has managed to remain steady at the box office and is showing no signs of slowing down. As per the report in, the Shah Rukh Khan-led action flick has once again collected in the Rs 5-6 crore* range for its Hindi version. Adding these numbers to the film’s 22-day collection of Rs 525.50 crore, the Atlee-directorial’s new total falls into the Rs 530.50-531.50 crore* bracket.

Even in its fourth week, Jawan continues to impress at the box office. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer earned Rs 5.81 crore yesterday (fourth Thursday) and is likely to continue with its exceptional performance over the extended weekend, too. The newly released Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War aren’t expected to hamper the SRK-starrer’s collection.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Dunki Vs Salaar At The Indian Box Office: Mega Clash Between Shah Rukh Khan & Prabhas To Create History By Registering First Ever 200 Crore Opening Day?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News