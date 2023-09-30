It was a good day for Fukrey 3 as 7.81 crores came in. Anything over 7 crores was the need of the hour as that would have reflected good acceptance amongst the audience. However to have the numbers just 1 crore below opening day collections of 8.82 crores is really impressive.

The hold in collections is quite good which means today the film will grow quite well. It will definitely enter the double digits and somewhere around 11 crores is a given for the Pulkit Samrat film. However if it managed to get into that 12-13 crores range then that would be excellent as it would mean the film has really found great traction amongst the audiences. The trajectory could then follow Dream Girl 2 which too was a comedy and then went on to enter the 100 Crore Club.

Currently Fukrey 3 stands at 16.63 crores* and that’s a healthy total before it steps into the regular weekend and then gears up for that big national holiday. In fact the film has emerged really lucky to have for a fantastic release date for itself.

Had it been a biggie with one of the Top-5 superstars with a major production house backing it then sky would have been the limit for Fukrey 3. One wonders how others really let go of this date which is indeed diamond for a film with good credentials.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

