Jawan Box Office Day 24 (Hindi): Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jumps Huge Again On 4th Saturday, Continues To Be A Solid Choice For Audiences

If one thought that Jawan will slow down after the release of Fukrey Returns then that’s not really happening. As a matter of fact the film is continuing to be quite good and though the numbers are below Fukrey 3, the occupancy is good since it’s now playing at a lower count of screens. The current weekend also has 1+1 ticket free and that’s helping its cause as well.

The film had brought in 8.25 crores* more on Saturday in the Hindi version and that’s an excellent jump when compared to the day before which had seen 4.90 crores come in. That’s quite good and now a double digit days will come calling.

It should first happen today and then tomorrow it’s a given owing to Gandhi Jayanti national holiday. Yes, it would also be the last time in its run that there is potentially a 10 crores+ day coming in, though it’s fantastic since this is fourth week running.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has now reached 538.65 crores* and the 550 mark would be comfortably crossed by tomorrow (or with some stretch, even today). From there it would be all about hitting the 570 crores mark before the week is through and that would be simply fantastic. The next milestone post that would be 600 crores just in Hindi and the manner in which the film is continuing to find its audience, this should be possible as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

