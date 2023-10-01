Fukrey 3 Box Office Day 3: Comes On Its Own, Sees Huge Growth On Saturday

After taking a good opening on Thursday (8.82 crores) and then sustaining well on Friday (7.81 crores), Fukrey 3 came on its own on Saturday. The film ended up seeing its best day so far, with 11.67 crores coming in and ended up getting into a double-digit score. Now the next two days are going to be huge as well as today as it is Sunday, and tomorrow the film will cross the 10 crores mark due to the Gandhi Jayanti national holiday.

The film has seen 28.30 crores coming in its first three days, and in comparison, Fukrey Returns had collected 32.20 crores in its opening weekend and that too after seeing a lesser opening day of 8.10 crores. However, that was a regular weekend with Saturday and Sunday factor coming in, whereas Fukrey 3 had to encounter a dip in numbers on Friday due to it being a working day, and then the big Sunday is still awaited for the film.

From this point on, Fukrey 3 will start taking a comfortable lead over Fukrey Returns. While the last instalment had an entire first week earning 50.55 crores, the newest offering should match these numbers in its first five days. Post that, there would be bonus numbers added to its score on Tuesday and Wednesday, though on Thursday, it will face competition from Thank You For Coming.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

