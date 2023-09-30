Jawan Box Office Day 24 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Is Unstoppable Despite New Releases, Witnesses A Massive Jump Of Over 55% & Set To Become A Monster Worth 600 Crores!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has entered the 4th week at the Indian box office, and despite new films – Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War – playing in theatres, it has turned out to be an unstoppable affair. It seems that the ‘Buy 1 Get 1’ offer is working wonders for the film, helping to score an unbelievable number on day 24. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Atlee, the action entertainer with a vigilante hero theme has broken almost all pre-existing records for a Bollywood/Hindi film. After crossing the 550 crore mark, it is all set to inaugurate 600 crore club, thus becoming the first-ever Bollywood/Hindi film to achieve this feat at the Indian box office.

After showing a terrific trend yesterday, Jawan has witnessed an unbelievable jump today all across the country. As per early trends flowing in, the film is heading to score 8-9 crores on day 24, i.e. fourth Saturday. If compared with yesterday’s 5.05 crores, it’s a massive jump in the range of 58-78%. This is huge, especially considering the fact that new releases have taken away a considerable chunk of screens and shows.

Considering early trends, Jawan is heading for a total of 597.37-598.37 crores (all languages) at the Indian box office in 24 days. There’s a high chance the film will go overdrive as night shows are on a rampage mode. So, let’s wait and watch!

With 4th Saturday turning out to be a monster, the film will unleash the 600 crore club tomorrow!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

