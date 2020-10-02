Coronavirus Pandemic proved to be a huge spoilsport otherwise the year 2020 could’ve been special as far as Bollywood is concerned. So many big Bollywood films were scheduled to release but couldn’t hit cinemas due to lockdown. This hurts even more because we couldn’t cherish the cinema-going experience on holidays for the first time. Earlier Salman Khan’s Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai got postponed and if that wasn’t enough, at least 3 big releases for Gandhi Jayanti got postponed too. Yes, I am talking about Satyameva Jayate 2, Udham Singh biopic and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

John Abraham led Satyameva Jayate 2, Vicky Kaushal starrer Udham Singh biopic and Ranveer Singh’s entertainer Jayeshbhai Jordaar; all three films were supposed to be Oct 2 releases. However, things went haywire! Now in the current situation, SJ2’s whole shooting is pending and Udham Singh & Jayeshbhai Jordaar also don’t look like releasing anytime soon.

But being a trade geek, I couldn’t help but think about the What If scenario. What If, these three films released today on Gandhi Jayanti and there was no pandemic? Even though we haven’t even seen the trailers of these films, it’s safe to say that all the three films are bound to be huge at the box office.

Last year on Oct 2, we saw the release of YRF’s action extravaganza War starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff & Vaani Kapoor. While the film had everything that the audience wanted, the holiday release also helped it. And that’s why it ended up doing a business of 319 crores.

Now I can’t help but ask myself if Satyameva Jayate 2, Udham Singh biopic and Jayeshbhai Jordaar released today, was it possible for them together to give the box office a bigger 2nd Oct 2020 compared to last year? Which means was it able for these films together to cross 319 crores business of War? Well, I think it was possible.

Milap Zaveri directorial and John Abraham led Satyameva Jayate when released in 2018 did a business of 89.05 crores despite a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Gold. It’s normal to expect at least 100 crores from a sequel of the film. Isn’t it? Especially because the film will be a mass entertainer.

Then on a national holiday like Gandhi Jayanti, everyone would’ve looked forward to a patriotic film. And that’s where Udham Singh biopic proves to be a perfect option. Vicky Kaushal with Uri: The Surgical Strike has already proved his potential. The film did a business of 244.06 crores last year. With good word of mouth, even if the film does half the business of Uri, the total of both films reaches 225 crores approx.

Now let’s talk about Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ask anyone about ‘Ranveer Singh’s stardom in industry, report achi hi milegi!’ The man has given big grossers like Bajirao Mastani & Padmaavat. In fact a niche film like Gully Boy starring him in lead did a business of 139.38 crores. There’s no reason why his film with YRF Jayeshbhai Jordaar would’ve not crossed the 100 crores mark.

This means 325 crores is something bare minimum we could’ve expected from these films if they hit the cinemas today. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section.

