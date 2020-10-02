Drishyam Memes Are Back As Fans Remind Each Other Of '2 October Yaad Hai Na?'

October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. The day also marked as the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. However, Bollywood fans instead remember the Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam.
In the film, which was released in 2015, Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Devgn, used this date to create an alibi to get out of murder. During the course of the film, he repeatedly used the date to different characters in the film. Vijay also gathered all the bus tickets, movie tickets, lodging and restaurant bills to prove his alibi. The date of October 2 has become an important motif in the film.
Ever since Drishyam released, Bollywood fans remind each other of Vijay’s dialogue prior to October 2. Netizens who remembered the plot of the film made sure to inform us all on microblogging site Twitter.
Talking about the Drishyam memes, one user tweeted, “2 October ko Vijay or uski family Panaji gaye the satsang mein or waha pav bhaaji khai or 3 oct ko wapas aa gaye the.” While another user tweeted, “@ajaydevgn Kal 2 October hai, yaad se sab ko samjha dena. -#Drishyam.”
Take a look at the tweets here:
Your annual reminder that today is October 2, when Vijay Salgaonkar
went to Panjim with his family to attend Swami Chinmayanand’s Satsang.
They stayed in a hotel, ate paav bhaji, watched a movie and returned the next day i.e. 3rd Oct.
— Sahil🏝 (@S_R_B___) October 2, 2020
Anyone up for Swami Chinmayanand’s Satsang on 2nd October at Panji? Will be back on 3rd october, will also eat Pav Bhaji. #Drishyam
— Yash Patel 🇮🇳 Active from Home🏡 (@YashKPatell) October 1, 2020
So happy right now, I just planned a trip to Goa couple of hours ago and now I’m almost ready, done with packing. It was all spontaneous and I’m really happy to meet Vijay Salgaonkar and his family at Swami Chinmayanand’s satsang in Panaji tomorrow 🙌
— Patrakar PuppetLal (@SHAHrcastic_) October 1, 2020
October 2nd: Mahatma Gandhi & Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti
AND ALSO:
The day when Vijay Salngaokar took his family to Swami Chinmayanand’s Satsang and returned the next day i.e. 3rd October
— 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐭 (@Tgifaraaz) October 1, 2020
Kal 2 October hain, kal pta hain kya hua tha ?
— Bold Balika 🌈 (@boldbalika) October 1, 2020
Kal 2 October Hai #Drishyam #Panji #PaavBhaji #Satsang #AjayDevgn 🤣@DrishyamTheFilm @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/rWhruCpnfm
— AjayDevgn FanClub Chhattisgarh 🇮🇳 (@ajaydevgncg) October 1, 2020
kal ke din vijay or uski family Panaji gaye the satsang mein or waha pav bhaaji khai or 3 oct ko wapas aa gaye the
— 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐦𝐚 𝐁𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐥𝐢 ♕🖤 (@tweethimanshu_) October 1, 2020
October 2, has become synonymous with chauthi fail Vijay, who had executed a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Drishyam was a remake of critically acclaimed Malayalam film of the same name. The thriller film was directed by Nishikant Kamat and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajit Andhare and Abhishek Pathak.
Along with Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav played key roles in the film. The music was composed by Vishal Bharadwaj and the lyrics were written by Gulzar. Reportedly, the film has earned Rs 938.5 million in India and Rs 1,110.5 million worldwide.
What do you think about Drishyam? Do you also remind each other of Vijay’s dialogue prior to October 2? Let us know in the comments.
