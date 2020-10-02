Drishyam Memes Are Back As Fans Remind Each Other Of '2 October Yaad Hai Na?'

October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. The day also marked as the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. However, Bollywood fans instead remember the Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam.

In the film, which was released in 2015, Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Devgn, used this date to create an alibi to get out of murder. During the course of the film, he repeatedly used the date to different characters in the film. Vijay also gathered all the bus tickets, movie tickets, lodging and restaurant bills to prove his alibi. The date of October 2 has become an important motif in the film.

Ever since Drishyam released, Bollywood fans remind each other of Vijay’s dialogue prior to October 2. Netizens who remembered the plot of the film made sure to inform us all on microblogging site Twitter.

Talking about the Drishyam memes, one user tweeted, “2 October ko Vijay or uski family Panaji gaye the satsang mein or waha pav bhaaji khai or 3 oct ko wapas aa gaye the.” While another user tweeted, “@ajaydevgn Kal 2 October hai, yaad se sab ko samjha dena. -#Drishyam.”

Take a look at the tweets here:

October 2, has become synonymous with chauthi fail Vijay, who had executed a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Drishyam was a remake of critically acclaimed Malayalam film of the same name. The thriller film was directed by Nishikant Kamat and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajit Andhare and Abhishek Pathak.

Along with Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav played key roles in the film. The music was composed by Vishal Bharadwaj and the lyrics were written by Gulzar. Reportedly, the film has earned Rs 938.5 million in India and Rs 1,110.5 million worldwide.

What do you think about Drishyam? Do you also remind each other of Vijay’s dialogue prior to October 2? Let us know in the comments.

