Bachchans left the internet confused when they were spotted together enjoying a Kabaddi match. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aradhya joined Abhishek Bachchan for a Kabaddi match. Looking at them enjoying hard, quashing all the separation rumors hard, the internet was confused.

For context, a few days ago, the Bachchans grabbed a lot of headlines for separation rumors of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It was even said that Aish had already moved out of the Bachchan house.

At the Archies event, while the family came together to support Agastya Nanda, a lot was said and written about Bachchans’ uncomfortable presence around Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who cheered Abhishek Bachchan’s nephew nonetheless.

After a video went viral, netizens reacted to the same, pointing out how things are fine between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. A user wrote, “Shwetdi, Jaya, and Navya at Jalsa might be planning something.” Another comment read, “Agastya should join them too. The kaleshi ones Shwetdi, JB and NNN ghar pe kabaddi khelte rahenge.”

People even called the appearance a PR exercise, and a comment read, “This seems like an intentional face-saving PR exercise….considering at the previous Archie’s family outing, AB Sr had clearly ignored Aishwarya.”

Redditors were quick to notice how it is weird of Amitabh Bachchan to sit between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. A comment read, “It’s kinda weird for AB Sr. to sit between Aish and AB Jr.” Another comment read, “People in love usually prefer to sit next to each other to watch things that will last for hrs. You always want to be next to someone you find comfort and fun in whenever possible.”

People even discussed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wedding ring. A comment read, “Karnatakans wear a V shape wedding ring on the right-hand ring finger. She always wore that, but I am unable to see her fingers in this picture. It would have been good to speculate if she is still wearing it.” A user pointed out, “She has never taken it off, even while shooting for her films. It’s visible in ADHM and recently in PS 1 and 2 as well.” A third user agreed, “Yes, I’ve noticed it too. She never takes it off, even during movies. It was clearly visible in the song Bulleya.”

A user confirmed, “Yeah. Even during Archies’ screening, when she arrived separately and scowled at AB Jr., smiled, and pinched Agastya’s cheek, she was wearing it.”

Here’s the video, that is going viral on the internet.

