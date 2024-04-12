Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan could not reap benefits from his opening number despite getting the first mover advantage at the box office in the epic clash with Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The sports drama collected 7.25 crore on day 1. This number also includes the paid previews of the film.

Helmed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, the film was released on Eid after much delay. It was expected that positive word of mouth would turn tables at the box office, but no miracle happened when it came to numbers.

However, Ajay Devgn has fared much more with Maidaan than his last Eid release at the box office, which interestingly was also a clash. Ajay’s last Eid release was in 2022, Runway 34, which clashed with Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2.

Runway 34’s Box Office Fate

The courtroom drama also starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead and was directed by Ajay Devgn himself. The film ended its box office run at 32 crore, earning a flop status. However, it earned more than Heropanti 2’s 26.50 crore. Both films tanked at the box office, and Eid could not help them.

Maidaan Scores Higher Than Runway 34

Ajay Devgn’s current Eid opening is almost 107% higher than his last Eid opening at the box office. While Maidaan collected 7.25 crore on day 1, Runway 34 registered an opening of only 3.5 crore. Hopefully, Maidaan might cross the entire lifetime collection of Runway 34 on its first weekend itself.

A Good Trend But Could Not Survive

Runway 34 witnessed a very good jump of almost 50% on day 2, but the film succumbed due to its genre and the clash. It was mounted on a budget of a reported 80 crore and faced almost a 56% loss at the box office. Hopefully, Maidaan does not follow the same trend.

An Underwhelming Eid 2024

This year has been an underwhelming Eid at the box office since the two superstar releases, Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, collected 23.32 crore at the box office collectively. Hopefully, both films grow and pick up pace in the coming weekend!

Maidaan is inspired by the real-life story of Syed Abdul Rahim, one of India’s best coaches on the national football team. The film stars Ajay Devgn as the famous football coach and also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in the lead.

