Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was scheduled for an Eid release to capitalize on the biggest box office holiday. However, the response was lukewarm, leading to an underwhelming opening on day 1. What is the situation worldwide? Scroll below for the latest updates on Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer!

BMCM is an action thriller, a genre most watched by cinegoers in India. The film is mounted on a budget of a whopping 350 crores, and fans expected a visual spectacle. Unfortunately, the pre-release hype was not at par, and word of mouth also remained mixed after release.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Worldwide Box Office Collection

On its opening day, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned 16.07 crores net in India. The gross collections are approximately 18.96 crores. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer has made a total of 36.33 crores gross (including overseas paid previews).

It is now to be seen where the box office collection will land by the end of this weekend. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan desperately needs to grow at this point, or it could crash sooner than expected.

BMCM Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking

As per the latest box office trends, BMCM has made advance booking collections of 1.60 crores for day 2. This is a drop of about 67% compared to final collections of 4.85 crores on the opening day.

The occupancy in the morning was also only about 6-8%. Here’s hoping the weekend will change the scenario and increase numbers for this action thriller.

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Ali Abbas Zafar has directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Bose Roy, among others, in pivotal roles.

It is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

BMCM was released on April 11, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

