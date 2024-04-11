Tiger Shroff has delivered some massy action entertainers in his career. The 29-year-old star united with Akshay Kumar for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which hit theaters today. The initial buzz has been low, but where will it possibly stand among his Top 5 highest openers? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

BMCM is an action thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Manushi Chillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Bose Roy, among others, in pivotal roles. It is competing with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, which also made its way to the big screens on Eid 2024.

BMCM Box Office Day 1 Predictions

As per the early predictions, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be opening at the box office in the range of 17-20 crores. The film is majorly dependent on word-of-mouth as the advance booking earnings failed to make decent sales.

Where will Bade Miyan Chote Miyan land in Tiger Shroff’s biggest openers?

Here’s a list of Tiger Shroff’s Top 5 biggest openers at the box office:

War (2019): 53.35 crores Baaghi 2 (2018): 25.10 crores Baaghi 3 (2020): 17.50 crores Baaghi (2016): 11.94 crores Student Of The Year 2 (2019): 12.06 crores

BMCM will surely mark its entry into the Top 5 as Baaghi and Student of The Year are much below the predicted collections. It is now to be seen whether it will manage to enter the Top 3 and beat Baaghi 3 in the race.

Baaghi 2 is also out of the league. If one even considers that BMCM brings in 20 crores, the opening collections will be almost 62% lower than that of War, which conquers the throne.

