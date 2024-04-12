Tiger Shroff is back in his action avatar as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan collects 16.07 crore at the box office on Day 1. Tiger was struggling at the box office with his last few releases. The actor, who made his film debut with Heropanti in 2012, is one of the biggest young action stars in the country. Fans were obviously excited to witness his chemistry with the action star of the past decade, Akshay Kumar, in BMCM.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar probably struck gold in casting when he united Tiger and Akshay for an action project. Tiger already proved his mettle alongside Hrithik Roshan in War, and fans were looking forward to his bromance with Akshay Kumar.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Performs As Per Expectations

The action-biggie was expected to open in the range of 17 – 19 crore, and it collected close to the expectations at 16.07 crore on day 1. This number comes in as decent since the film is clashing at the box office with Ajay Devgn‘s Maidaan, which collected around 7.25 crore on day 1.

Tiger Shroff’s Last Eid Clash

Interestingly, while Tiger is battling it out at the box office with Ajay Devgn, his last Eid release also faced a box office clash opposite the Son Of Sardaar superstar. Maidaan actor’s film Runway 34 clashed with Tiger’s Heropanti 2 on Eid 2022.

Heropanti 2’s Disastrous Eid

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the action film was a disaster at the box office. It collected 26.5 crore at the box office. Meanwhile, the budget of the film was reportedly 80 crore, bringing a disastrous result to the table with almost 66.8% loss. With BMCM, Tiger has finally destroyed the record of disastrous numbers that came along with his previous Eid film.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s Eid Opening Higher Than Heropanti 2

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan collected 16.07 crore at the box office, and Tiger Shroff’s Eid opening is almost 129% higher than his last Eid opening. Heropanti 2 collected only 7 crore at the box office on day 1.

Since Heropanti 2 collected only 26.50 crore at the box office in its lifetime, hopefully, Tiger Shroff’s new Eid release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, will surpass the entire lifetime collection of his last Eid release in the weekend itself.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Akshay Kumar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manushi Chhillar, along with Prithviraj as the antagonist.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Scores 7th Best Opening For Bollywood In 2024, Stays Below Article 370

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News