Despite not getting rave reviews, Akshay Kumar is still having a decent time at the box office with his latest release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also featuring Tiger Shroff. Akshay has been having a testing time at the box office for the last few years. He might have made a decent comeback with OMG 2, but it was more of a Pankaj Tripathi film. Akshay, meanwhile, has been struggling at the box office for a hit film.

Akshay Kumar’s last hit was in 2019 with Good Newwz. After that, there was a long dry spell. Sooryavanshi could not earn a hit tag in 2021; meanwhile, all his releases in 2022 were disastrous. Even 2023 had Selfiee and Mission Raniganj.

Akshay’s last festival release was Ram Setu on Diwali 2023, which did not work for him at all. Hopes are resting on his current release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, as well, as it gets an Eid and Navratri weekend together!

Akshay Kumar’s Last Eid!

Akshay Kumar generally targets Republic Day and Independence Day weekends for his films, which are wrapped in patriotic flavors. However, he targeted Eid way before Eid was seen as an opportunity at the box office. Before BMCM, Akshay’s last Eid release was Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which holds a special place in the actor’s filmography.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Eid Box Office

Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007 and was an Eid release. It collected around 50 crore at the box office. Starring Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, and Shiney Ahuja, the horror comedy actually brought the trend of horror comedies back to Hindi Cinema.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Eid Opening

Releasing on Eid, the film opened at 3.88 crore at the box office. This might not seem like a big number, but it eventually kept increasing. In its first weekend, the horror comedy helmed by Priyadarshan collected almost 15 crore. It ran in theaters for 9 weeks.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Budget & Profit

The film, which saw Vidya Balan as Manjolika, was made on a budget of 35 crore. It went on to make a profit of almost 57% at the box office and earned a super hit tag. It would be interesting to see if Akshay Kumar would be able to replicate this success.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Might Cross Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Weekend

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to open in the range of 17 – 20 crore and the film might cross the first-weekend collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa on the opening day itself.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, hope the film finds the right audience and Akshay Kumar rewrites his Eid history at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Maidaan Day 0 Box Office Collection: Best Pre-Eid Collection Stands 170% Higher Than Ajay Devgn’s Score, Earns Lower Than HanuMan’s Telugu Paid Previews!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News