Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan has finally started his journey at the box office since the film was released a few hours before Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, the sports drama opened on the evening of Eid.

The paid previews for Ajay Devgn’s film stand at 2.5 crore, and it is not that great a number when it comes to his massive stardom. Moreover, Eid is a great opportunity to milk.

After collecting the 2.5 crore on day 0, Ajay Devgn embarks on a massive box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, his paid preview results are not up to the mark.

Even Lower Than HanuMan

Ajay Devgn’s 2.5 crore paid preview collection is almost 66% less than HanuMan‘s Telugu version. Paid preview for Teja Sajja’s film garnered almost 4.5 crore collection from paid previews a day before its release.

Highest Pre-Eid Business

When it comes to the highest pre-Eid business from paid preview, then Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone‘s Chennai Express stands the tallest. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film collected 6.75 crore from paid previews that took place on Eid eve, in 2013.

Here are the top 5 paid preview collections of Hindi films, along with their release year.

1. Chennai Express (2013): 6.75 crore

2. Padmaavat (2018): 5 crore

3. 3 Idiots (2009): 2.77 crore

4. Maidaan (2024): 2.50 crore

5. Rocky Handsome (2016): 1.77 crore

Ghajini’s Record In 2008

Aamir Khan’s film had a paid-preview business of 1.65 crore. It was the first film to cross the 100 crore collection at the box office. It was also one of the earliest films to score a decent collection, with paid previews starting the trend.

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan collected 2.5 crore at the box office from paid preview. Hopefully, with good word of mouth, the film might earn a decent Eid opening at the box office. Check out review of the film here.

