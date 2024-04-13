Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has ended its first two days on a disappointing note. After taking a start of over 15 crores on day 1, the film witnessed a brutal drop right on the second day. Today, being a Saturday, a healthy jump was required, but that hasn’t happened, and the magnum opus has just managed to cross the 2 crore mark at the Indian box office on day 3 in terms of advance booking. Keep reading to know more!

On the opening day, the film was heading for poor pre-sales, but in the last few hours, a boost was witnessed that helped it attain a decent number of 4.85 crores gross. On the next day, a fall was expected as the film was coming after an Eid holiday but the drop that was recorded was really harsh with just 1.60 crores gross coming through pre-sales.

On day 3, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan showed an upward trend, but the number is still not up to the expected level. Today, considering it’s Saturday, the advance booking of 3.50 or 4 crores gross was expected, but in reality, the number has stayed low. It is learned that the action extravaganza has raked in 2.25 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) through advance booking for Saturday. It comprises around 87,000 tickets sold across the country.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan now needs to attract maximum footfalls through over-the-counter ticket sales, and the least expectation is to reach a collection of 10 crores. If this doesn’t happen, then the film will be struggling really badly at the Indian box office, and there will be no scope of even touching the respectable total.

Meanwhile, the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer has earned 23.57-24.57 crores at the Indian box office after 2 days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Trends): Post Eid Period Hits Hard With Over 45% Drop, Tough Days Ahead For Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News