Advertisement

Following the untimely demise of actor Sidharth Shukla (40), after suffering a major heart attack, social media was on Thursday flooded with condolence messages shared by the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner’s friends, co-stars and fans.

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who spent time with the actor in the Bigg Boss 13 house, has also expressed her grief on his demise while sharing her experience with the actor on the show. Read on.

Advertisement

“Me and Sidharth were together in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. We became good friends. We bonded with our share of fun and fights. I remember the way he used to make me feel blush by singing songs. After coming out from the house, we were not much in touch, but we spoke occasionally. I’m all broken now. I first thought it was a rumour, but later my friend confirmed the sad news. Still I asked her to reconfirm. I’m literally shocked. It was really a bad day. My prayers are with his family, friends and fans,” said Devoleena.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee added, “I’m numb and cannot express myself. But I’m deeply hurt. Sidharth’s death has changed me forever. Now I’ll keep away from fights. Even on social media, I’ll let people go. We need to live and stay positive.”

The actor is survived by his mother and two sisters. As revealed by Rakhi Sawant a few minutes ago, Sid’s body will be taken directly for cremation. May his soul rest in peace.

For more, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sidharth Shukla’s Broken But Beautiful Co-Star Sonia Rathee Pens A Heartfelt Note & Writes, “You Had A Heart Of Gold”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube