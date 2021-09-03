Advertisement

Actress and politician Payal Ghosh is shocked after hearing about the death of actor Sidharth Shukla. She says it is unbelievable that a health conscious person like him would suffer a heart attack.

Payal was speaking at the red carpet of an event on Thursday.

She said: “I got to know when I was coming here. I am unable to talk about it. It feels like my body is paralysed. I wasn’t able to believe that something like this can happen. Sidharth Shukla was just 40 and such a health freak. It just makes you feel that you can’t fight destiny. If it’s written there, then no matter what you do, you can’t fight it.”

Refering to Sidharth Shukla’s ‘Bigg Boss 13’ win, she says: “He was a very sweet boy. After ‘Bigg Boss‘ he had started getting fame, his life was changing and then suddenly this happened.”

The ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ actress recalls her last meeting with Sidharth.

“I met him a month back. We have the same hairstylist and together we cracked so many jokes. I have known him for four-five years now,” she says.

Sidharth Shukla suffered a massive heart attack and passed away on Thursday. He was taken to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital.

