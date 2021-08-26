Advertisement

Comedian Mubeen Saudagar will be joining the contestants on the ‘Zee Comedy Show’ and will be seen entertaining judge Farah Khan and the audience with his hilarious antics.

Talking about his new entry into the show, Mubeen Saudagar shared: “To be honest, I’ve been following this show ever since it went on air, and I must say it is hilarious. Doing acts on inclined slopes and miniature backdrops is not easy, but I’ll give it my all. I can’t wait to explore my capabilities as well and I hope everyone will shower their love and blessings on our show.”

All the 10 artists including Mubeen Saudagar, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra Bhosle, Sanket Bhosale, Chitrashi Rawat, Siddharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, Punit J Pathak, Aditya Narayan and BallRaaj will be seen coming together as one team called ‘Team Hasaayenge’.