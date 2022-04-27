Bollywood’s Sanju Baba aka Sanjay Dutt has given us many blockbusters to reminisce on. Son of Sunil Dutt and Nargis has paved his way to fame in B-town by playing many different roles, from a quirky goon-turns-doctor in Munna Bhai MBBS to playing a scary villain like Kancha Cheena in Agneepath, Dutt has aced it all!

However, did you know there is this one super famous film that Sanjay was the first choice for? For some hint, Dutt’s place went to Suniel Shetty, and the film also had Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in it. We are sure most of you might have guessed it right, but if now then read on to know about it!

We are talking about Priyadarshini’s super famous and hilarious blockbuster, Hera Pheri. Yup, you read that absolutely right. Not Suniel Shetty but it was Sanjay Dutt who was first offered the role of ‘Shyam’ in the comedy film.

Hera Pheri has a special place in our hearts and minds. The Priyadarshini film to date leaves us in complete splits whenever it airs on TV, all credits goes to Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty’s hilarious camaraderie in the film. Well, during the pre-production stage, producer Firoz Nadiadwala had planned to star Sanjay Dutt as Shyam in the film.

However, as Dutt was entangled with his court proceedings, he was only available to do his shootings at night. Due to this reason, Sanjay with a heavy heart, had to walk out of the film. It’s said that it was Dutt himself who suggested Suniel Shetty for the role of ‘Shyam’ in Hera Pheri, to Firoz Nadiadwala.

Aww! That was just so sweet of him!

Sanjay Dutt or Suniel Shetty, who do you think was more suitable for the role of Shyam in Hera Pheri? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

