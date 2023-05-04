Zara si takraar, magar dher saara pyaar! Well, what can we say? Some strings just tune better together. Iss Sunday karo such khaas, dekho Goodbye apano ke saath with its channel Premiere on &pictures. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Rashmika Mandanna who makes her Hindi debut, the film is filled with heartwarming moments that will make you tear up but also bring smiles on your face. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the cast also includes Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam and Sunil Grover. Co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film marks her first collaboration with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Goodbye, revolves around the family of Harish (Amitabh Bachchan) and his wife Gayatri (Neena Gupta) who’s camaraderie is sure to set relationship goals. With Gayatri’s sudden demise, Harish and his four children are forced to come together after years. What follows in this slice-of-life film is how the entire family copes with the grief in different ways, nudging you to let your heart out in front of your loved ones.

Speaking about the movie Neena Gupta said, “Goodbye was a cathartic experience for me because of its subject. When Vikas narrated the script, I was happy but at the same time had tears in my eyes as it is a very emotional story of love and loss. He had written a very beautiful character, and the biggest highlight for me was sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchanji. I always desired to work with him, and with Goodbye, my dream came true. We had an interesting mix of cast and crew across all age groups, and we shared an amazing time on set. With the world television premiere of Goodbye on &pictures, I request that audiences sit back and enjoy the film with the entire family.”

Talking about the film, Pavail Gulati said, “Goodbye has a very unconventional subject as the film talks about death, something that isn’t openly discussed. Shooting for the film was an emotionally draining experience because we shot it during the pandemic, when I went through a personal loss. I was going through similar emotions as my character. The film allowed me to get into a space where I could let my emotions out. Also, it gave me the opportunity to work with some of the finest actors, like Amitabh Bachchanji and Neena Guptaji. Goodbye is a family film that will make you laugh and cry. I am sure the viewers on &Pictures would enjoy watching it.”

Talking about the premiere Elli AvrRam said, “We had a wonderful cast in Goodbye, which was led by Amitabh Bachchan sir, someone who I admire a lot. I am from Sweden, and I grew up dancing to his songs, so when I came to know that I would be working with him, it was a huge achievement. Despite being a legend, he is such a humble person. I had a great time working with Rashmika, Pavail, and Neenaji among others. I can guarantee that the audiences will enjoy watching Goodbye on &Pictures.”

