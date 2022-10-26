Priyanka Chopra may have shifted her base to Hollywood but she’ll always be our ‘Desi Girl’, no matter what. The actress celebrated Diwali with husband and singer Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti at her residence in LA looking stylish as ever. Netizens on social media are now reacting to PC’s Diwali pictures and trolling her for the most bizarre reasons that one could possibly think of. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Priyanka happens to be one of the most popular Indian celebrities on social media with over 83 million followers on Instagram. The superstar often gives a glimpse of her personal, professional and humanitarian work on the photo-sharing site and we totally adore little Malti’s pictures there.

Sharing the Diwali pictures on her Instagram, Priyanka Chopra captioned it, “Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer.. ॐ नमः शिवाय From ours to yours. Love and light 🪔🙏🏽❤️”

Take a look at her pictures below:

Aww, Malti is twinning with her parents and did y’all notice her tiny hands with bangles? So cute.

Now as soon as Priyanka Chopra shared pictures on her Instagram, netizens started reacting to it and a user commented, “Shaadi ke baad haat pile hote hai, priyanka Chopra ke haat kale ho gaye hai 😂😂” Another user commented, “Had h jab bacche ka face nhi dikhana h to dalte kyo ho.” A third user commented, “Its god gifted child why u hide her face,or don’t show at all.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Priyanka for her Diwali pictures? Tell us in the space below.

