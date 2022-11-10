Phone Bhoot Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): It has been a week since Gurmmeet Singh directed horror comedy hit the big screens with two other films Mili and Double XL. Even though Katrina Kaif led the film and managed to stay at the ticket counters longer than the other two films, did not perform up to expectation.

The horror comedy Katrina, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi was released amidst massive expectations as the marketing campaigns had created quite a buzz on social media. However, it did not much translate into box office numbers.

Phone Bhoot collected Rs 2.05 crore on an opening day and managed to bring in only Rs 5.8 crore. The weekday earnings did not see any major surge. As a matter of fact, a regular drop of around 56 percent was observed on Monday’s collection. Nevertheless, Tuesday’s collection surges 15 percent due to the partial holiday of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Katrina Kaif led horror comedy collected 10.71 Cr in 5 days. Ideally, this could have been a weekend collection if the film opened with amazing numbers. Now as early trends are coming in, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattaer, and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer earned around Rs 0.90-1.10 crores on Thursday.

Phone Bhoot had an average start and it has played the spoilsport for the flick as the collections are underwhelming. Nevertheless, should the film continue to hold the head high by 1 crore till Thursday, it will pave the way to show growth on 2nd weekend.

It looks like Katrina Kaif starrer Phone Bhoot will wrap under the 20 Cr lifetime. It will show a slight jump on the weekend and from the Mon onwards the earnings will be negligible unless any miracle happens. Whereas two other released Mili and Double XL failed to bring audiences to theatres.

