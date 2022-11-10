Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is all set for a grand release tomorrow in India and across the globe. Apart from being a Marvel biggie, what makes this film a highly-anticipated one is an emotional connection with the late Chadwick Boseman. Let’s see how the film is performing at box office windows through advance booking for day 1.

The prequel was released back in 2018 and did good business in India. It was a box office success and the audience loved Chadwick Boseman‘s T’Challa. Sadly, in 2020, the actor passed away at the age of 43 due to colon cancer. Ever since movie lovers are awaiting Black Panther 2’s release as it’ll be an emotional tribute to the late actor.

In India, the pre-release buzz could be sensed as Black Panther 2 is showing a good trend in advance booking. In fact, it’s much better than big Bollywood releases. As per the report on Sacnilk.com, Wakanda Forever has done a business of 3.18 crores gross through advance booking on day 1. It is inches away from hitting the 1 lakh mark in ticket sales. Please note that this is as per the update of today morning and the milestone could have been crossed by the time this story is published.

Apart from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s hype, the film will benefit immensely from Marvel’s loyal following in India. Let’s see how many more crores get added before it releases tomorrow. As of now, a double-digit opening is definitely on the cards.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

