Phone Bhoot Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): Things Stay Stable But That's Surely Not Enough For The Katrina Kaif Starrer!

Phone Bhoot Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): Gurmmeet Singh directed horror comedy hit the big screens last week and locked horns with two other releases Mili and Double XL. However, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer has managed to stay at the box office a bit longer than the other two films.

Katrina-led horror comedy managed to collect Rs 2.05 crore on an opening day and the weekend collection stood at Rs 5.8 crore. However, as expected, the film saw a regular drop of around 50 percent on Monday, earning Rs 1.34 crores on day 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even though the footfalls could have been better, Phone Bhoot ended up growing by around 15% on Tuesday’s collection. The film earned 1.52 crores. The partial holiday of Guru Nanak Jayanti seemingly helped boost the film’s collection amounting to a total collection of Rs 10.71 crores. Ideally, this could have been a weekend collection for the film.

Now as early trends are coming in, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer earned around Rs 0.75-1.25 crores on Wednesday. This means the total collection would stand at around Rs 11.46-11.96 crores on day 6.

Phone Bhoot had an average start and it has played the spoilsport for the flick as the collections are underwhelming. Nevertheless, should the film continue to hold the head high by 1 crore till Thursday, it will pave the way to show growth on 2nd weekend.

Going by the pace and the collection, it is unlikely to become a hit venture hence it now needs to reach a respectable final figure. Katrina Kaif-led film is likely to touch the Rs 25 Crore lifetime collection given the current situation. Whereas two other released Mili and Double XL failed to bring audiences to theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Phone Bhoot Box Office Day 5: Katrina Kaif Led Film Sees Growth On Tuesday, Crosses 10 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram