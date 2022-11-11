Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially released today but is already making numbers at the box office through its previews. The much-awaited sequel to the 2018 original is the last major MCU release of this year. Fans have geared up for an emotional ride as the film is a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Now that the wait is over, MCU fans can enjoy the film on the big screens. In fact, some already have during the Wednesday shows. A lot is expected from Wakanda Forever, and so far projections indicate that it will deliver.

With the latest overseas box office numbers coming in, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever seems to be headed toward a massive start. As per Deadline, the Ryan Coogler directorial has already made $10.1 million in the international market through the previews. It was released in France, Germany, Italy, and South Korea amongst other countries.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had the highest opening in France. While the latest box office numbers aim towards a positive start for the Marvel flick, it is a bit less than what its predecessor made through overseas previews. Nevertheless, let’s see how well the Ryan Coogler directorial does.

When we look at its ratings and reviews, Black Panther 2 received positive reviews from critics. Its Rotten Tomatoes ratings are in too. The film received an 85% rating from critics and a 95% score from the audience. It is the highest-rated MCU film of 2022 on RT.

Black Panther 2 is directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Dominique Thorne as Ironheart, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and more. Will you be watching the MCU flick?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

