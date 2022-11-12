Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally been released, and people are flocking to the theatres to watch the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 original. The film pays a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, aka T’Challa, who passed away in 2020 after battling cancer.

At first, the studios thought about replacing the actor with someone else to play the role. But the execs thought it is for the best to not recast the character. However, fans have wondered who will be the new Black Panther. Without giving any spoilers, we can tell you that fans are happy with who took up the mantle in the sequel.

Meanwhile, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already started to work its charm at the box office. Now, Deadline has reported that the Ryan Coogler directorial has earned $58.8 million globally, already. The MCU flick was number one in all of the global markets where it was released, including France, Germany, Italy, and South Korea.

It earned $10.1 million through its overseas market through the Wednesday previews. Now, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has made $30.8 million in 43 markets through the Thursday screenings. Adding to that is the domestic (North America) previews of the Marvel movie. The movie is expected to make $175 million to $200 million through its opening weekend domestically.

If Black Panther 2 is able to hit the upper range numbers, then it won’t only have the biggest opening of MCU in 2022 but in general as well. Within the franchise, it may break Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder‘s record.

Let’s see how things pan out for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Ryan Coogler directorial stars Tenoch Huerta, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Dominique Thorne, Daniel Kaluuya, and more.

