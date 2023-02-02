Veteran actor Mohanlal, who is known for his eminent work in the Malayalam film industry, will be once again joining hands with Jeethu Joseph for his upcoming film Ram. Recently, as per news, the plot of the film has been leaked, and the netizens have found it similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Pathaan. Here is what we have found out; keep reading to know more.

The actor-director duo has given two of the most critically and commercially acclaimed films, which are Drishyam 1 & 2. Both the parts have been remade in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn in the lead. As for SRK’s film, it has been directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller is a part fo Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe’ beside the Tiger franchise and WAR.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The alleged plot of Ram that got leaked online has been shared on Twitter by AB George. The picture has been captioned as #RAM basic plot…! The rumoured storyline that the user shared goes like this, “The film focuses on the efforts of RAW to track down an agent and former spy of the organization. Ram Mohan, who went rogue and disappeared. The military needs his mental and physical abilities to deal with Bael, a terrorist group that possesses nuclear weapons capable of destroying an entire nation.” Something similar to this happens in Pathaan as well, where John Abraham goes rogue, and Shah Rukh Khan fights him.

Netizens were quick enough to notice the similarities and started calling the makers out by posting harsh remarks in the comment section. Let’s look at some of the comments below:

“War+pathaan”

“Pathan from Mollywood”

“Is it pathaan 2.0”

“Bhai director toh mst hai baki dekhte hai plot toh boring aur repeated hai”

“Pathaan, war, sunny deol’s army film”

“Is the Pathaan story somebody copied from Jeethu”

“Tiger Zinda hai???”

“Pathante Malayalm remake ahno?”

Whatever the case may be, anyone from the team of Ram has not issued a statement clearing the rumour yet.

As for the film, besides Mohanlal, the film will also star Durga Krishna, Trisha Krishnan, and others.

On the other hand, Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, hit the theatres on 25th January and has been enjoying a great response from the audience all over.

For more news and update, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Cardi B Dancing On South Indian Song Tum Tum: A Crossover Never Imagined, Netizen Reacted “Cardi After Two Shots Of Sambhar” – Watch The Hilarious Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News