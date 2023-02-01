Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan has appreciated the gesture of superstar Yash and thanked him for his hospitality during his shoot in Karnataka’s Mysuru.

Mysuru is the hometown of Rocking star Yash. Dulquer stated, “He is the kindest and best host. He sent me and my team more food than we could eat when we were both filming in Mysuru.”

Addressing Salmaan Dulquer, the KGF star Yash had posted that “the next time you are back in my hometown, a native cuisine spread will await you.”

The fans of both Yash and Dulquer Salmaan, the superstars of south are celebrating the friendship, mutual respect for each other. Yash’s fans have appreciated his simplicity and friendly nature. The mutual comeredary betwen the Sita Ramam star and KGF actor received love from the fan base of both the actors.

Later, on Twitter, Dulquer Salmaan was asked by fans whether he wants to work in Kannada cinema. To which, he replied, “I would love to. Love all the great cinema the Kannada film industry is making and have had the most wonderful interactions with actors and directors I’ve met.”

Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar was also appreciated by south superstars for his gestures towards hosting them in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. Many had remembered Puneeth’s gesture of sharing great food with them.

