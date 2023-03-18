Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar finally hit the century mark at the Indian box office (nett collection). The feat has been achieved in 11 days flat, which is impressive. It has now become Bollywood’s second 100 crore earner in 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s earth-shattering comeback, Pathaan.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the rom-com opened to highly positive reviews from critics. The word-of-mouth, however, was mixed among the public. Despite that, the film has performed well so far by crossing the 100 crore mark even before completing the second-weekend run.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar witnessed a noticeable drop on its second Friday as its screens got divided between DC’s Shazam 2, Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato and Upendra’s pan-India film, Kabzaa. The need of the hour was to pick up the pace today and the rom-com has done exactly what it needed to do.

As per the early trends flowing in, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is earning between 5.30-5.60 crores on day 11. After a decent start in the morning, the film picked up really well in evening and night shows, thus marching towards a healthy jump when compared to yesterday’s 3.75 crores*. The 11-day total is now ranging anywhere between 101.49-101.79 crores.

Now, the stage is set and the film is expected to show a rise yet again tomorrow.

