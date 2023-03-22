It was a good Tuesday for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway as the film grew further and brought in 1.09 crore came in. This is a nice trending as Monday collections stood at 0.91 crore. The reason could be that there is a partial holiday in some parts of the country today and hence evening and night shows were getter yesterday. Due to this very reason, the film has a chance to grow further and hit 1.25 crores today.

The trending is better than majority of films that released in the last 12-13 months where they have just not held on at all during the weekdays and gone down by 50%–60%. From that perspective, the film is at least hanging in there even if it’s on the lower side. What has to be seen is how does the film do in the second weekend as that would be the key for a lifetime of 22-25 crores, which would be a respectable result for it.

The film is doing better than Rani Mukherji’s last release Bunty aur Babli 2 which had folded up at 12.50 crores. That film had arrived when the second wave had just subsided but it couldn’t capitalise on the open space available. Even Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway doesn’t really have much for competition and hence the onus is on it to cover the maximum distance possible.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

