The partial holiday in some parts of the country has come as a blessing for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar as collections further improved a bit on Wednesday. From 2.75 crores* on Tuesday, the numbers went up to 2.90 crores* on Wednesday, and that has allowed the momentum to be sustained for the Luv Ranjan-directed romcom family drama. The film will dip a bit today, but still, the numbers should stay upwards of 2.25 crores, which would be decent.

In fact, if Friday manages a score of over 2 crores, that would be well compared with last Friday (3.51 crores), as it would mean a drop of less than 50%. In fact, even if the collections are a little lesser, it would be fine as anything over 1.75 crores means less than a 50% drop, which should happen tomorrow. It would also be helped by the fact that amongst Hindi films, only Bheed is arriving, and that has an altogether different audience base.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has now collected 117.24 crores*, and while a total of 120 crores by close of the second week (with two extra days in the first week) would have had a better ring to it, it will fall short of that by a few lakhs. From here, though, it would be the journey towards the 130 crores total that would make for an exciting watch and then anything that it adds post that would be an added bonus.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Bholaa Box Office: Ajay Devgn To Reclaim His 3rd Spot In Star Ranking By Surpassing ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News