Yet again, it was a score of over 1 crore for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, which is a good sign since this is what the film requires in the first place. The partial holiday in the central and southern parts of India has helped the film’s cause which had otherwise gone a little under 1 crore on Monday. If not for this, there would have been a 5-10% day-on-day decline but instead, there has been a growth of 10-20% on Tuesday and Wednesday which has allowed the trending to be positive.

On Wednesday, the film brought in 1.27 crores more, a decent growth over 1.09 crores from the previous day. As a result, the total now stands at 9.69 crores. Today, there would be a bit of drop evidence since it’s a regular day but then it’s also the last day of the week so trending wise it won’t be much of an issue since from tomorrow the weekend kickstarts again and hence the collections should even put again.

The first week will now comfortably go past the 10.50 crores mark and in pre-pandemic, even for a niche film like Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, the score would have been reached in the first weekend itself. Back in time, films of such a genre were regularly crossing 30 crores lifetime, and while that was considered decent enough, the onus used to be on satellite revenue. Today, OTT has offset that load and come as a saviour, something which will make this Rani Mukherji starrer also a plus affair overall. Theatrically though, it will find itself in the 20-25 crores zone.

