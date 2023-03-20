Ajay Devgn is all set to return to the big screen after delivering a mega success with Drishyam 2 last year. His Bholaa is gearing up for its release, and there’s a curiosity to see what Ajay has to offer new this time as an actor as well as director. So far, things are looking good and the hype is there in the air. Let’s discuss its potential at the box office on day 1 below!

Ajay’s last directorial venture was Runway 34. Even though the film was a box office failure, it received praise from those who watched it. In direction, Ajay has a unique style and one can see it in all his films including Runway 34 and Shivaay. His upcoming action thriller, an official remake of Karthi’s Kaithi, looks stylish action flick with a good amount of jaw-dropping visuals.

Speaking about Bholaa’s trailer, it leaves you confused, spellbound and curious as despite a lot of things happening in it, one gets no clue about the actual story. Of course, those who have watched Kaithi would have cracked right after watching it for the first time. It’s loud with over-the-top action (in a good way) and whistle-worthy dialogues. However, one also gets a sort of niche feeling after watching the trailer.

There are too many opinions about Bholaa’s trailer but one thing is sure it has created hype for the film. It looks more like a mass-catering popcorn flick and as we reported earlier, the initial advance booking response has been good. And then there’s the factor of its release in 3D and 4DX versions which is going to attract more viewers.

On the whole, going by trailer and all the current hype, Bholaa is expected to score in the range of 16-18 crores at the Indian box office on day 1, surpassing his Drishyam 2’s 15.38 crores.

