Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has made its place in the hearts of the audience and is continuously making sounds of its success at the box office as well.

This Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor starrer has successfully reignited the rom-com genre after a lull of 3 years emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film in this genre post-pandemic era.

It is the 1st Hindi film from this genre to mint in excess of ₹ 100 Cr NBOC at the domestic box office in 3 years.

Having entered in 100 Cr. Club on Saturday itself, the film has collected 7.16 Cr. on its second Sunday.

India Net Collections

2nd Saturday- ₹ 6.03 Cr

2nd Sunday – ₹ 7.16 Cr

Grand Total – ₹ 109.14 Cr

Post it’s 12 days run, the film’s domestic gross collection stands at ₹ 131 CR (₹ 109.14 Cr NBOC) and overseas collections at ₹ 35 Cr ($ 4.19 M GBOC), taking the box office gross worldwide collections to ₹ 166 Cr ($ 20.25 M).

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T-Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar is running successfully in theatres.

