Post the Covid pandemic, there’s uncertainty about the content that will work with the audience. While we saw remakes falling like ninepins, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 smashed it out of the park by raking in over 200 crores nett at the Indian box office. Now, Piyush Mishra has addressed the failure of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera and tries to decode it.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera featured Ranbir in a double role. The period action-drama was made on a huge scale with its reported budget being above 150 crores. However, upon its release, the film met poor reviews and word-of-mouth. As a result, it failed miserably at the box office, ending its theatrical run below the 50 crore mark.

Piyush Mishra, who served as a dialogue writer and songwriter (Hunkara) of Shamshera, spoke about the film’s failure while talking to Hindustan Times. He said, “I also didn’t understand why it didn’t work. People said it didn’t work due to the script. I think we have already seen fantastic stunts so many times. Now you will have to compete with them, the revolution in the South. Baahubali was not merely CGI, it also had a very solid script. To compete with a Baahubali, you will have to write an equally brilliant script. Pushpa also had a very good script, it wasn’t made just like that. Adding CGI is only beneficial when you have a solid script, CGI without script is of no use.”

Piyush Mishra further opened up about the criticism of Shamshera’s dialogues. He said, “I derive my inspiration only from the screenplay. Dialogues depend on the screenplay. It’s not possible to write dialogues for a bad screenplay, at least for me it’s not possible.”

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Shamshera also had Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and others in key roles.

