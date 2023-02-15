Piyush Mishra is quite popular for being an actor, singer and writer in Bollywood. He had worked with Ranbir Kapoor back in 2015 in Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha and had a lot of fond memories from the set. And, in a recent media conversation, Piyush opened up about those experiences working in an Imtiaz Ali film and how it was to collaborate and do scenes with Ranbir Kapoor. Scroll below to get the scoop below!

For the unversed, Ranbir is now very busy with his upcoming promotional schedule as his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is at the verge of getting released. This is the first time he has been paired with Shraddha Kapoor, and fans can’t stop loving their on-screen chemistry.

Piyush Mishra recently appeared on Mashable’s The Bombay Journey series and talked about how it was to work with Ranbir Kapoor in the film Tamasha. Sharing the same, he said, “Ranbir aisa ladka hai, bohot badhiya actor hai pehli baat toh, bohot badhiya jaadugar insaan hai. Talkative hai, usse baat cheet karne me bada mazza aata hai. Kai baar besharmi ki baatein karta hai, adhiktar besharmi ki baatein karta hai. Nangi baatein karta hai, bada mujhe intrigue karta hai… Imtiaz purana sathi tha, Tamasha was a three-day shoot and I was done in a day.”

Further in the conversation, Piyush Mishra even revealed why he agreed to do Tamasha. He shared that it was Imtiaz Ali’s pitch that had made him do it. While recalling how Imtiaz had narrated the scene to him, the actor said, “‘Aap phatte ho Ranbir Kapoor pe,’ wo jo hai mujhe pasand aa gaya tha’.”

Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone has a separate fanbase. Even though the film garnered a lot of accolades from the audience, it also attracted a few eyebrows for ill-portrayal of Deepika’s character in the film. However, it still will be one of the classic romantic movies made by Imtiaz Ali in Bollywood.

