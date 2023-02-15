Kartik Aaryan marked his solid presence last year as his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was amongst the few super-hits that Bollywood delivered. Now, the actor is back with Shehzada and box office expectations are really high. As we gear up towards the release, let’s take a look at the film’s budget and how much recovery it has done so far.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is an official Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. This one stars Kriti Sanon alongside Kartik. Initially, it was scheduled to release on 10th February but was later postponed to 17th February. Now, the latest we hear is that this family entertainer has recovered a huge chunk of its investment.

As per the trade analyst, Nishit Shaw, Shehzada carries a budget of 85 crores including a production cost of 65 crores and a publicity/advertising cost of 20 crores. Speaking about recovery, the film has already earned 65 crores with music rights and satellite rights being priced at 10 crores each. OTT rights have been reportedly sold to Netflix for 40 crores. Overseas rights are said to be priced at 5 crores. It means 76% of the budget has already been recovered.

It is said that Shehzada makers now need just 40 crores to break even and getting to that mark looks cakewalk if word-of-mouth is positive.

Meanwhile, a couple of weeks ago, the makers announced the postponement of the film. The reason behind the same is said to be Shah Rukh Khan‘s comeback film, Pathaan, doing historic business at the Indian and overseas box office. So far, the film has done a business of 490+ crores nett in India.

