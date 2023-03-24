The fourth instalment of Lionsgate action-thriller franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4 led by Keanu Reeves has opened to a roaring response at the Indian box office.

The film has been released in four languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, across 1448 screens in India. According to PVR pictures, over 1 Lakh tickets are already sold at PVR INOX cinemas.

The success of John Wick: Chapter 4 is a reflection of the growing popularity of English movies in India and that audiences today appreciate great storytelling and action-packed entertainment.

As early estimates suggest, the film will post an impressive BO in the ballpark of 10 crore on Day 1. This instalment continues the story of legendary hitman John Wick played by Keanu Reeves as he navigates a world of danger and betrayal and has delivered on all expectations of the enthusiasts in India.

This release is a milestone for Lionsgate and PVR Pictures, with a slate of exciting films lined up for the rest of the year, it is set to continue entertaining audiences across the country and bring the best of content home.

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures releases John Wick: Chapter 4 in theatres on 24th March 2023 in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

