Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar showed a good hold on Friday as 2.10 crores* more came in. On Thursday, the film had brought in 2 crores*, so the fact that the collections have only increased a bit shows that audiences are still interested in catching the rom-com family drama.

It’s not that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar isn’t facing any competition. There is John Wick: Chapter 4, and the Hollywood biggie netted over 6 crores on Friday. Moreover, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is collecting as well, even if the lower side, and there was a new release, Bheed too (which hasn’t taken an opening, by the way).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Still, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is collecting the most amongst the Hindi releases and is much more than the combined total of everything in the running, including holdover releases Zwigato and Kabzaa [Hindi].

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has now brought in 121.34 crores* and crossed the lifetime number of another romcom Bala [117 crores]. A couple of days, it surpassed the lifetime of Badrinath Ki Dulhania as well, which stood at 116.60 crores. Next up in the rom-com genre is Dream Girl [142.26 crores], though, and that will remain unassailable as the Luv Ranjan-directed film will fold up in the 130-135 crores range. Had this been a 150 crores affair, there would have been a better ring to it, but for now, it would have to settle for less.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Keanu Reeves Fitness Regime: Martial Arts, 4-5 Hours Training/ Day For John Wick To Performing Jujutsu With A Super Strict Diet – It’s All About A Disciplinary Life!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News