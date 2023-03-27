Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Day 19: Comes On Its Own In 3rd Weekend

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is coming on its own, what with the third weekend maintaining good collections despite the release of John Wick: Chapter 4. Since it’s the only Hindi film in the running with a universal audience base, the footfalls are impressive, with close to 9 crores coming in.

On Sunday, TJMM collected 4.50 crores* more and at certain key shows at major multiplexes in urban centres, even houseful shows were recorded. That’s a good sign because it indicates that at least on the weekdays, the film still has got ammunition left to bring in the good moolah. It is unfortunate that the film didn’t just go on and fly big in the extended first week but has been gaining good traction ever since then.

The Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has collected 129.34 crores* now and is now assured of 140 crores lifetime. In fact, it will go on to collect a bit more as well though it will fall short of the 145 crores mark. Given the merits, this one was a 150 crores+ affair, and it could have gotten there had the confusion around Holi partial holiday been sorted much in advance. Still, it has done well to cover a good distance over time, ensuring that at a healthy total comes in the final run.

