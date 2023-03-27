Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa is all set to hit theatres on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami i.e. 30th March. After the mega success of Drishyam 2, Ajay is carrying momentum with himself and the film is expected to rake in wonders at the box office. But is the biggie heading in the right direction? Let’s find it out by taking a look at the day 1 advance booking!

Helmed by Ajay himself, the film is an official Hindi remake of Karthi’s Kaithi, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. As it is considered to be a modern-day cult in Kollywood, expectations are high from Ajay’s remake. Despite being a remake, Drishyam 2 was a huge hit, so box office enthusiasts are pinning high hopes for the upcoming action entertainer.

As of today afternoon, Bholaa sold tickets worth 40 lakhs gross all across the country for day 1 (excluding blocked seats). The sale is primarily driven by the 3D version and the number is growing at a promising pace. Other premium formats- 4DX and IMAX 3D- are doing well and are expected to show a spike by evening. 2D shows are yet to accelerate.

Bholaa has overall sold over 12,400 tickets in India through online advance booking. With 3 more days to go, we expect it to go past Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s 3.65 crores gross (advance booking collection of day 1). If that happens, the film will go much beyond 15 crores on the opening day as the walk-in crowd will be driven due to Ram Navami’s partial holiday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

