Actress Salma Hayek is an eminent personality in the world of cinema, especially Hollywood. She has done some notable work in her career, including raunchy things. The actress once shared that she was anxious to meet the Pope because of something she had done. No, it’s not any movie of hers that she did, but because of a social media post where she was looking at Susan Sarandon’s busty assets. Today we brought you a throwback of the same. Keep reading to find out about it in detail!

Hayek’s most notable work is her 2002 film, Frida, based on Frida Kahlo. It even earned her a ‘Best Actress’ Academy Award nomination. In 2005, she was included in Time Magazine’s 25 Most Influential Hispanics. She is married to Francois-Henri Pinault. Salma is among the richest actresses in the world.

In one of her appearances on The Graham Norton Show, Salma Hayek shared that she met Pope Francis at an event held at the Vatican. She also received a medal from him. But the actress revealed that she was nervous nelly before meeting him because of her Instagram post. Hayek posted a photo of her and Susan Sarandon where she was staring at the latter’s breasts.

Sharing that moment of jitters, Salma Hayek revealed, “I was very honoured and excited to be receiving a medal from him but I was really nervous because I had just posted an Instagram of me staring at Susan Sarandon’s b**bs. I was so afraid he would see that picture and take away my medal!”

Check out the picture that gave Salma heebie-jeebies:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

For the unversed, Salma Hayek received the honour from the Pope alongside George Clooney and Richard Gere at the event to promote the work of a foundation inspired by the Pontiff, Scholas Occurentes.

In that same episode, she also shared how her affection for stray animals made her make a plan to pretend to have an affair so that she could adopt a stray dog and failed miserably because her husband saw through her lie immediately.

